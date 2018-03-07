Nawaz proposes, Zardari disposes Rabbani’s name for Senate chairmanship

Zardari likely to nominate Salim Mandwiwala for top slot

PML-N steps up efforts to woo MQM-P, independent senators

ISLAMABAD: Hours after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif said that his party and allies would support the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) if it nominates Raza Rabbani for the Senate chairmanship, Asif Ali Zardari rejected the offer, saying: “Thank you, but I don’t want it.”

Asif Ali Zardari after a meeting Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman told reporters, “I have discussed some names with Fazl, who will share our suggestions with his friends.” However, the PPP is likely to nominate Salim Mandwiwala or Sherry Rehman for the top slot, with Mandwiwala being the favourite.

Earlier in the day, a consultative meeting of the PML-N allies chaired by Nawaz Sharif reportedly agreed on the name of outgoing Senate chairman Raza Rabbani for the top post of the upper house if the PPP nominates him again.

Nawaz Sharif and PML-N allies— Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) head Mahmood Khan Achakzai and National Party (NP) President Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo— had gathered in Islamabad to discuss the nomination of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate, besides oath-taking of the senators-elect.

Despite agreeing to support Rabbani for the top slot, Nawaz did not appear happy with the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who has been accused of horse-trading to clinch Senate seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, besides fuelling dissent in Balochistan Assembly.

“I want to see a personality like Raza Rabbani as Senate chairman,” Sharif was quoted as saying by a media outlet.

However, the PML-N has also stepped up its efforts to muster up support in case the PPP co-chairman refuses the effort, which he eventually did.

The erstwhile party chief also directed party leaders Saad Rafique, Mushahidullah Khan and Mushahid Hussain to contact the MQM-P senators. A delegation led by Rafique has called on MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar in Islamabad to woo the 5-senator strong MQM-P into supporting PML-N.

The former PML-N chief has also asked allies to court the senators from the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas and Balochistan.

Earlier, in a meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Nawaz, a number of the party’s senators came under consideration for the positions of Senate chairman and deputy chairman during the meeting held at Nawaz’s Jati Umra residence.

In the Senate polls on Saturday, PML-N-backed independent candidates emerged as the largest party in the upper house of parliament. The party bagged a total of 15 Senate seats across the country, according to unofficial and unverified results, taking its total strength in the 104-member Senate to 33.