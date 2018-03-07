Kumari abhors being called as Dalit, says no such caste system in Pakistan

KARACHI: Talking exclusively to Asia Times, the newly elected Senator from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Krishna Kumari on Tuesday emphasised that she did not want to be associated with Dalit or scheduled caste labels. “We are not Dalit in Pakistan. These discriminations exist in India but not among us indigenous Hindus in Pakistan,” she said.

Dalit, a lower caste in orthodox Hinduism, has historically been subjected to untouchability and oppression in the South Asian subcontinent. In modern India, they still face discrimination, and even violence, at the hands of the far-right Hindu extremists. The Indian constitution has classified them as “Scheduled Castes” to ensure positive affirmation through various government schemes.

However, Kumari maintains that the caste dynamics in India do not affect the Hindu community across the border.

“The issues in India are not directly related to us, because we are indigenous Pakistanis. I am from Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, so I cannot say much for what is going on in India,” she said. “But what I can say is that these lines don’t exist in Pakistan – even though some members of the local community do want to establish them,” she continued to say.

“Being elected to the women’s [seat], I represent all women, and most of the issues related to gender discrimination are common for women all over Pakistan,” she said.

“Moreover, being the first Thari female senator, I want to work on the educational and health backwardness of my own area and improve its conditions for all Pakistani communities.”

Asia Times, while citing sources, said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly backed the move to give the Senate ticket to Krishna Kumari, keeping in mind the work done by her brother Veerji Kohli for the party.

Veerji Kohli remained the chairman of Berano union council of Tharparkar and was jailed last year for a murder committed in March 2011. He was released a day before the Senate elections, with the party maintaining that he was falsely accused.