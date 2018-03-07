Journey for revival of film, music, sports has started with improvement in security: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, while speaking at the launching ceremony of PTV Sports programmes, said that journey for revival of film, music and sports had started with marked improvement in the security situation of the country, adding that the journey was difficult but thankfully it had begun.

She said that Pakistan had been facing the scourge of terrorism for the last 25 years and during this period not only film, music, art and culture suffered but sports also suffered. She said that peace had returned to the country due to the efforts of federal and provincial governments and the unmatched sacrifices of armed forces, police and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan.

She said that the government was further taking concrete measures to encourage and promote sports activities in Pakistan.

She acknowledged efforts of Information Secretary Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and his team for making PTV Sports a trendsetter and a brand name. While dilating upon her plan of restructuring and revamping PTV, she said that the sports programming was being enhanced with a view to involve different communities and engage youth in every nook and corner of the country in sports activities.

She thanked the corporate sector heads for attending the event and said that no government could deliver on its own and the corporate sector had to play its role in sponsoring sports events.