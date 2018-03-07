Four including two brothers killed in Okara, Swabi

OKARA/SWABI: Four including two brothers on Wednesday were killed in different incidents.

According to the details, two brothers were killed and two others were injured as a result of firing from opponents in the jurisdiction of the Sadar police station in Okara.

The police after reaching the crime scene shifted the dead bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

On the other hand, unknown assailants killed two people after firing in the area of Bakir. The police have started probing the incident after filing a case.