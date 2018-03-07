Case registered against Rao Anwar, aides in Naqeebullah murder case

KARACHI: A case was registered on Wednesday against absconding police officer Rao Anwar and other policemen in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

The case, which includes charges of terrorism, possession of unlicensed weapon and explosives, was registered in the Shah Latif Town Police Station on March 4.

DSP Sakhan Irfan Zaman will probe the case, registered after the challan of a fake encounter case, in which Naqeeb and three others, was submitted to the court.

Earlier, the ATC sent ex-DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh, a close accomplice of suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar, on a judicial remand in Naqeebullah murder case.

Suspended DDSP Qamar was deployed in Malir city, where the Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud was killed extrajudicially.

Naqeebullah Mehsud was killed in a ‘police encounter’ on January 13, 2018, by Rao Anwar and his encounter specialist team. Mehsud was charged with alleged militancy and ties with the banned militant organisation, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The public outcry broke out on social media over the killing of Naqeebullah, leading to suo moto notice by Supreme Court (SC) and a prolonged sit-in in Islamabad.