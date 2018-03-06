Why MQM-P lawmaker tried to commit suicide?

KARACHI: Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shazia Farooq on Monday tried to commit suicide; however, she was rushed to the hospital where she is being treated with gastric irrigation.

According to the doctors, Shazia attempted suicide by excessively consuming sleeping pills, but now was in stable condition.

After the news of the incident, MQM-P leadership started arriving at the hospital.

While it is not yet confirmed that why did she attempt suicide, it may be noted that the MQM-P lawmaker was heavily criticised by the party leadership for allegedly voting for a PPP-backed candidate in the recently held Senate polls.

She was among the party’s six MPAs of the Sindh Assembly who while defying party orders had reportedly voted for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar had claimed that other than Shazia, five party members namely Naila Muneer, Heer Soho, Sameeta Afzal, Saleem Bandhani and Naheed Begum were served show-cause notices for violating party orders.