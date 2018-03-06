Tests show reappearance of tumour nodes in Kulsoom Nawaz

LONDON: Ousted prime minister’s wife, Kulsoom Nawaz was reported to have reappeared tumour nodes by doctors on Tuesday.

The premier’s wife was reported to be undergoing chemotherapy in London on January 8 after being diagnosed with lymphoma — a cancer of the lymph nodes on August 22, 2017, and has gone through six chemotherapy sessions and three surgeries during the last seven months.

The tests showed the re-emergence of a tumour following a series of scans last week. The course of further treatment, the necessity for surgery or radiotherapy treatment will be decided on by a team of highly qualified British doctors.

Earlier, Kulsoom had left for a medical checkup in London on the same day of her nomination papers being accepted for the NA-120 constituency.

Though Kulsoom has not returned to the country ever since, her daughter Maryam Nawaz has been able to front head her mother’s by-election campaign, leading it to victory.