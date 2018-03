KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karachi President Sindh Assembly MPA Saeed Ghani on Tuesday was included in the provincial cabinet and took oath of his responsibility at the Governor House Karachi.

The PPP leader took oath of his responsibilities from the acting Governor of Sindh and Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani.

The PPP is also likely to include former Pakistan Muslim League –Functional leader Imtiaz Shaikh in the cabinet in the second phase.