MQM-P’s MPA Heer Soho joins PPP

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Member of the Provincial Assembly Heer Soho announced on Tuesday to have joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The MPA claimed that there is no respect for women in the MQM-P, adding that she will reveal the party’s treatment of women in a press conference later.

Soho also said that she had joined the PPP the day she attended a dinner at Sindh CM House prior to the Senate elections on Saturday.

During Saturday’s Senate polls, the MQM-P suffered a setback by gaining only one seat despite being the second largest party in the Sindh Assembly.

MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar had blamed the result on party MPAs selling their votes to the PPP.