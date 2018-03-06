LHC issues notice to PEMRA for airing Nawaz’s anti-judiciary statements

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and sought a reply on a contempt of court petition filed against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for continuing their anti-judiciary speeches.

A single bench of LHC, led by Justice Shahid Kareem, took up the petition for hearing.

Azhar Siddique, counsel for the petitioner Amna Malik, made a plea that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentarians were not refraining from making anti-judiciary speeches with reference to the Panama case decision, which clearly added up to contempt of court.

The counsel further said that speakers in NA and provincial assemblies were biased in favour of PML-N as they belonged to the same party. Therefore, they were not taking any action against Nawaz and Maryam for making anti-judiciary statements, he added.

He requested that the court should exercise its powers and order PEMRA to stop broadcasting anti-judiciary speeches of PML-N leaders on the media.

After hearing the plea, the court issued a notice to PEMRA and summoned a reply in this regard while directing the relevant officer of PEMRA to appear in court with the relevant record in the next hearing.