Karachi mayor asks DHA to enforce traffic laws after MPA’s son dies

KARACHI: Mayor Wasim Akhtar has requested the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) administrator to ensure traffic rules are followed within its localities and prevent speeding by bikers and motorists. This comes as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Rubina Qaimkhani’s son, Hamza died two days ago.

A letter has also been sent to Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Home and other relevant administrative authorities to stamp their approval on the request.

“Time and again, it has been reported through print and electronic media that cars/motorcycle riders are seen on the roads of Defense Housing Authority especially Abdul Sattar Edhi road, Khayaban-e-Ittehad where overspending and reckless driving has become common. The drivers appear do not care for the law and respect other motorists resulting in fatal injuries and massive accidents”,

“Several people lost their lives. The recent incident/accident of son of Ms Rubina Qaimkhani MPA Sindh Assembly is an eye opener for all of us to save the life of the residents of Karachi, it is mandatory to ensure proper traffic management in the area of DHA and also ensure enforcement of law in the jurisdiction of DHA. Therefore, it is requested to kindly issue instructions to all relevant corners to ensure enforcement of traffic laws and also impose ban on rough riding in the jurisdiction of DHA specially during the night time/holidays and weekends”,

Your cooperation in this regard shall highly be appreciated. Further KMC is ready to cooperate with DHA in this regard, the letter concluded.