JeM commander Mufti Waqas killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operational commander Mufti Waqas was killed in a joint operation of Indian security forces and police on Monday in Kashmir, India Today reported.

He was the mastermind of a deadly attack on the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu.

The 50 Rashtriya Rifles launched the operation based on specific intelligence inputs on the presence of a terrorist in Hatwar in Kashmir’s Awantipur.

The Army’s Srinagar-based defence spokesperson, Col Rajesh Kalia, told India Today that a gunfight broke out. The militant was killed during the encounter.

His body was recovered along with an AK-rifle.

There were no civilian casualties or any collateral damage.

This comes as a major blow for the JeM because Waqas was the successor of the former operational commander Noor Mohammed Tantrey. Tantrey was killed on December 17.