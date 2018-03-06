Imran Khan denies forgery allegations in Bani Gala documents

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan on Tuesday denied allegations of forging the documents regarding the construction of his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

Imran’s counsel Dr Babar Awan appeared before the Supreme Court bench and gave an explanation regarding the ongoing case.

Justice Umran Ata Bandial asked Babar Awan to pay the amount owed to the authorities and regularise the Bani Gala residence.

Earlier on February 28, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Nayyar Rizvi while submitting a report in the SC said that he could not verify the no-objection certificate (NoC) submitted by the PTI chairman for the construction of his residence in the federal capital.

The PTI chief stated that he had obtained an NOC for the construction of his house in Bani Gala. However, Muhammad Umar, who was the secretary of the Union Council of Sohan in 2003 when the document was apparently issued, denied the issuance of any such document.

Last year, the apex court was informed of over a hundred illegal structures, including the PTI chief’s residence in Bani Gala by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). On the February 22 hearing, Imran’s counsel in lieu of the court’s directions had submitted Bani Gala estate’s building plans.