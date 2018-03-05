Workers convention milestone for victory in general polls: Sana

FAISALABAD: Social media workers convention scheduled to be addressed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz will be a milestone to win general elections 2018 with a thumping majority, said Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah in a press conference on Sunday.

He said that social media workers convention would be held at Iqbal Park Dhobi Ghat Ground on March 8 for which arrangements were being made as a large number of PML-N workers were expected to participate in the convention.

The minister said that Maryam Nawaz would be the chief guest of the convention wherein present the manifesto of the party.

He said that social media workers had communicated the PML-N leadership’s stand to the general public in a most befitting manner which not only levelled ground for the party to win the next general elections but it had also increased “dignity and honour of its leadership”.

He said that social media workers of the PML-N also responded to “unethical” war of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a decent manner, therefore, the party leadership had increased its confidence.

He said that the PML-N had fought against all kinds of rumours and conspiracies hatched by its rivals and the party proved its mettle in the Senate elections as its supported candidates had grabbed the maximum seats in Senate elections.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was the name of a political power who changed the destiny of the nation and now people would also repose their confidence in the PML-N by supporting it in the general elections 2018.