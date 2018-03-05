PPP contacts PTI for top Senate positions

KARACHI: Senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been contacted by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for talks on electing candidates for Senate chairman and deputy chairman seats to make efforts to block the ruling party’s bid to elect its candidate.

Sources report that the PPP has intentions of putting up its own candidate on the post of chairman and is willing to offer the deputy chairman’s seat to PTI. The ruling party in Sindh has claimed that PTI’s leadership has shown enthusiasm towards the idea and assured of its efforts to convince PTI chief Imran Khan.

In the Senate elections held on Saturday, independent candidates backed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged 15 seats, making it the single largest party in the Upper House.

However, their claim was disputed by the PPP which bagged 12 seats and boasted that it also has the support of independent candidates from Balochistan.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Sunday said that the party is in touch with other parties and will attempt to bring a candidate for Senate chairman from the opposition.

Meanwhile, PTI won six seats, taking its total count to 12.

Possible candidates for Senate chairmanship:

According to reports, PML-N’s Raja Zafarul Haq is a strong contender for the top post in the Upper House, while Pervaiz Rasheed’s name is also under consideration.

According to sources, it is possible that the PML-N might consider if the PPP nominates outgoing Senate chairman Raza Rabbani.

Sources further said that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari considers Salim Mandviwala and Sherry Rehman as strong candidates for Senate chairmanship while Bilawal is more inclined towards Rabbani as their party’s candidate. The PPP chairman may have Sherry Rehman as his second priority for the top Senate post.