Outstanding performance will lead to PML-N’s victory in 2018 elections: Sanaullah

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday expressed optimism that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would once again stand victorious in the general elections of 2018.

“Owing to our outstanding performance in all sectors, we will secure another five-year term after the upcoming general elections,” he added.

Speaking to the media persons at his Punjab Assembly chamber, he said the masses loved Nawaz Sharif and voted for his party enthusiastically. He said even after Nawaz’s disqualification, his popularity graph had risen significantly, and those “conspiring to keep Nawaz away from mainstream politics would face a crushing defeat.”

Sanaullah said the party would win the elections as it had generously invested in infrastructure and achieved a fairly smooth economic trajectory, and added that Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz had witnessed a significant improvement in every sector.

“The opposition, especially the PTI, has lost the people’s support due to its politics of allegations and sit-ins,” he claimed.

The minister also said that the success of PML-N in the recent Senate polls was a positive indication of the PML-N’s victory in the upcoming general elections.