More dengue cases reported in Karachi

KARACHI: Twelve more dengue fever cases were reported in different hospitals of Karachi this week, taking the toll to 167 in the city since January 1, 2018.

According to the weekly report issued by Sindh Prevention and Control Program, about 12 new dengue fever cases surfaced across the city from February 27 to March 05, 2018.

A total of 176 cases have been reported throughout Sindh province of which 167 reported in Karachi alone, and nine from rest of province. No death has yet been reported from dengue this year so far.

In 2017, a total 2,927 dengue cases were reported from across the province of which 12 died from this fever.