LHC suspends time bar on inter exams admission

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has given an important verdict regarding education policy of the Punjab government while suspending the five-year time period for doing intermediate after matriculation.

The court has allowed students to apply for intermediate even after five years of matriculation. Justice Athar Mehmood gave the verdict on the petition of a student, Zoobia Amjad.

Zoobia Amjad, in her petition, told the court that she did matriculation in 2009 in science and wanted to apply for intermediate but could not due to the government’s five-year time limit.