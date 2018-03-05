Ex-IG’s son assaults passenger over asking him not to smoke

ISLAMABAD: A passenger, Adeel Khan, was assaulted by the son of former inspector general of Punjab on Sunday after he asked the latter not to smoke in the premises of the Islamabad airport.

IGP’s son, Mohsin Khattak, along with his two accomplices subjected the FO official to brutal torture at Benazir Bhutto International Airport when Khan approached him and asked him to refrain from smoking.

In a written complaint to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and later to Islamabad Police, Khan said Khattak and his two accomplices subjected him to violence just because he had asked him not to smoke in the no-smoking area.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has also taken notice of the incident and directed Islamabad police to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report to him within next 48 hours.