As many as nine die, 29 injured in road mishap in Gujar Khan

GUJAR KHAN: As many as nine people were killed and 29 others were injured in a road crash in Gujar Khan on Sunday, rescue sources said.

The accident took place when a passenger bus collided with two trucks on the GT Road, rescue sources said. The incident occurred after one of the trucks attempted to overtake.

The injured were immediately taken to the nearby hospital, while 14 critically wounded passengers were sent to Rawalpindi for treatment, sources informed.

The deceased and injured belonged to Narowal, they added.