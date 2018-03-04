Will continue my fight for sanctity of vote, says Nawaz

GUJRAT: Ousted prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ex-president Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that he will continue his fight for the sanctity of the vote.

While addressing a public rally in Gujrat, the former premier said that the victory in Senate elections proved his stance right. “My and party’s name was removed from the elections but still our candidates clinched the victory,” he said.

The rally was held at football ground of Kotla Arab Ali Khan, where his daughter Maryam Nawaz also addressed the public.

Nawaz said that he is confident that people of Kotla will stand with him in the fight for the sanctity of the vote. “I know you people have decided to fight a decisive fight,” he added.

He stated that no corruption was proved against him and was disqualified for not taking the monthly payment from his own son. “Now they are saying that there supplementary references which showed that they found nothing in previous references against me,” he said.

While addressing the rally, earlier, Maryam Nawaz said that despite removing PML-N’s name from Senate elections, the party emerged as victorious.

“No one can remove Nawaz Sharif from the hearts of people,” she said.

Maryam said that individual with offshore companies was pardoned while the person who has no offshore company was disqualified.

“The people of Pakistan are standing with Nawaz Sharif and they have proved this time,” she said.

A 10-foot long and 120-foot wide stage was prepared for the leadership of PML-N whereas 30,000 chairs were placed for the participants.

The rally was held following PML-N’s lead in Senate elections.