LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is suffering from fever due to severe flu and cold. The doctors suggested him complete bed rest after detailed medical examination on Sunday. After consultation with physicians, his all official engagements have been canceled and the Jalsa which was supposed to be held tomorrow in Dipalpur has also been postponed. Despite the health issues, the CM had made to the Punjab Assembly on Saturday (yesterday) and cast his vote for Senate elections.