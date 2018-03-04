Senate polls: Some claim transparency, some cry horse-trading

The political class of Pakistan anxiously watched the Senate elections on Saturday, and as soon as the polls ended and unofficial results started pouring in, leaders of political parties took to the social media to make their voices heard.

Quite predictably, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, namely Maryam Nawaz, quickly jumped her Twitter handle and shared screenshots of news tickers pertaining to unofficial results. She thanked God for granting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) a huge victory in Punjab.

She also said, “I salute all the workers of PML-N who changed the tradition of politics and stood by Nawaz Sharif”.

مسلم لیگ ن کے تمام ارکان کو سیلوٹ کرتی ہوں جنھوں نے سیاست کی روایت بدل دی اور پارٹی اور نوازشریف کا ڈٹ کر ساتھ دیا۔ نہ ڈرے نہ پیچھے ہٹے۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 3, 2018

On the other hand, PML-N acting president and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif while congratulated his party over its victory in the Senate elections, said in a tweet: “The victory of PML-N candidates in the polls is the victory of millions of Pakistanis.”

ہم روح سفر ہیں ہمیں ناموں سے نہ پہچان سینٹ کے انتخاب میں پاکستان مسلم لیگ ( ن) کے امیدواروں کی کامیابی پاکستان کے کروڑوں عوام کی کامیابی ہے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 3, 2018

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was all praise for his party’s performance in the Senate polls and shared a tweet, saying: “PML-N is now the largest party in the Senate.” He also pointed out that the victory was achieved “despite Supreme Court’s verdict denying PML-N candidates party tickets”, terming the win “a victory for democracy”.

We are humbled by the victory in Senate election 2018. PMLN becomes the single largest party in Senate despite SC verdict denying PMLN candidates party tickets. Alhamdulillah!!! Democracy wins, PMLN will work harder to serve Pakistan. — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) March 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan did not show up to cast his vote in the Senate elections but alleged in a tweet that the elections have once again been marred by allegations of “shameful horse trading”.

Senate elections yet again witnessed shameful horse trading where MPAs bought & sold their votes as country witnessed this sale of their “elected” ppl to highest bidder. This shows moral decline of our political class. In which Western democracy does such a sale happen? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 3, 2018

The PTI chief directly accused Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of promoting horse-trading to win two seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that the party only had seven MPAs in the province.

The horse trading in Senate elections allowed PPP to win 2 seats in KP where they only have 7 MPAs. This sort of electoral farce raises some serious ethical questions. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 3, 2018

In contrast, PTI leader Asad Umar seemed satisfied with the results and congratulated party candidates in a series of tweets. He congratulated Chaudhry Sarwar for becoming the “first ever PTI senator from Punjab”.

Congrats @ChMSarwar for becoming the first ever pti senator from punjab — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 3, 2018

He also showered praise on Faisal Javed Khan, the winner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in a tweet, saying: “Great to see young home grown talent of PTI in the senate also”.

Congrats @FaisalJavedKhan. After Pti getting many young first time MNA’s into national assembly, great to see young home grown talent of PTI in the senate also — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 3, 2018

Chaudhry Sarwar also received verbal support from PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan who congratulated the former for winning “the only seat of Punjab from opposition side” and getting the most number of votes.

Congratulations Ch Sarwar, who won the Only seat of Punjab From Opposition side & Got most Number of Votes. Best wishes for Future. #SenateElections2018 — Ch Aitzaz Ahsan (@AitzazAhsanPK) March 3, 2018

Besides, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar, while refusing to cast his vote in the elections, claimed that the results were disappointing as MPAs from his party had been involved in rampant horse-trading. Speaking to reporters, he said, “Kamran Tessori would have won if the party was not in a state of confusion.”

Meanwhile, MQM-B’s Faisal Subzwari congratulated Barrister Farogh Naseem on his victory in the Senate polls. The MQM-B deputy convener expressed satisfaction with the results and said that his party had expected to win one seat with a collective strength of 31 MPAs.