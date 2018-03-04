PM Abbasi to leave for Nepal on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will embark on a two-day visit to Nepal on Monday as a part of Pakistan’s pro-active and outreach efforts to engage with the regional countries.

During the visit, the prime minister will convey felicitations to the Nepalese leadership on the successful conclusion of its democratic process, resulting in the formation of a new government.

PM Abbasi will call on Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari over the course of his tour. His visit will further expand and strengthen bilateral relations in different fields, including trade, education, tourism, defence and people to people contacts.

During his meeting with the president, South Asian Association of Regional Countries (SAARC) will also come under discussion as both dignitaries will deliberate the ways to reinvigorate SAARC as an important regional organisation.

Additionally, Nepal’s PM KP Shama Oli will hold a bilateral meeting with the visiting Pakistani premier and exchange views on matters of mutual interest, said a statement issued by Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Nepalese counterpart will also host a dinner in honour of the visiting dignitary, said the ministry.

Earlier, Nepalese Ambassador Sewa Lamsal Adhikari had called on the PM Abbasi on Friday and conveyed the welcome message from the Nepalese leadership to him.