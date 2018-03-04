Nisar says meeting with PM was coincidence

Denying media reports regarding his discussion with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi concerning Senate elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar on Saturday said that he coincidentally met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Parliament House and there were no discussions concerning Senate polls.

He made the remarks in the National Assembly where he cast his vote in the Senate elections.

In a reply to question if he would play on ‘front foot’ after Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s election as interim president of the party, he said he was not playing cricket, so there was for him to be on the front or back foot in the party.

Commenting over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Nisar said he went to Aitchison College with the former, who he added was not only a ‘very good friend’ but also a great cricketer. “I used to play cricket as well, but both of us are not playing the game anymore.”

Nisar was also absent at the PML-N Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Lahore on Tuesday. There are conflicting media reports regarding the entire episode. Some say that he was invited but he didn’t show up, while other reports claim that he was not extended an invitation despite Shehbaz’s insistence for the same.