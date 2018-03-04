Mamnoon urges youth to learn sciences to exploit CPEC potential

SIBI: President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday urged the youngsters of Balochistan to achieve excellence in modern sciences to fully exploit the imminent development opportunities under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Sibi Festival here, the president advised the Balochistan government to formulate a comprehensive policy to train the youngsters in the fields of sailing, its allied professions, modern banking, business techniques as well as the hospitality of the foreign tourists.

The ceremony was attended by Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Balochistan Livestock Minister Agha Syed Muhammad Raza and Local Government Minister Ghulam Dastgir Badini besides a huge number of industrialists, businessmen and youngsters.

Sibi Festival is a centuries-old event held to welcome the spring season. The event features the folk cultural performances, setting up stalls, display of handicrafts and a cattle show.

Addressing the ceremony, the president said that the event had become popular across the country as it brought joys and smiles to people.

He said that Pakistan, particularly Balochistan, had faced many years of ordeal due to poor law and order situation but the brave people of Balochistan remained steadfast and optimist.

But now, the sacrifices of the Baloch people had come to fruition as peace had been restored, said Mamnoon. He urged the people to get united for peace and development of the province so that they could leave behind a safe and prosperous Pakistan for the generations to come.

He went on to say that the Baloch people had a major responsibility to make CPEC a success and urged them to be ready to exploit the numerous opportunities to be brought by the project.

President Mamnoon further said that the dream of converting CPEC into a reality demanded national unity by putting aside the petty differences. He also ruled the out the rumours of any changes in the CPEC route and assured the people that the project was being executed according to the basic design.

He further said that besides bringing closer to each other, CPEC would also help uplift the backward areas of both Pakistan and China.

Mamnoon said that the people of Balochistan and all the backward areas would get major benefit from the CPEC. He said that it was an undeniable fact that people of Balochistan had the foremost right on the province, which would be protected.

He said keeping in view the future scope and needs of the Chinese language owing to the project, the youth must learn the language.

He told the gathering that he had allocated a huge chunk of president house’s funds for the establishment of a National University of Modern Languages (NUML) campus in Gwadar to teach the Chinese language to Baloch youth.

He also lauded the multiple performances by the youngsters and role of the departments concerned to enrich the beauty of the event.