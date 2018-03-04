JSQM-A demands recovery of missing persons

KARACHI: Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz – Arisar (JSQM-A), a faction of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) on Sunday demanded the recovery of all missing persons.

According to details, a long march of JSQM-A that had started from Bhit Shah on February 14 reached the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Sunday. It was led by JSQM-A Chairman Mir Alam Mari and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mari said that many political and social activists had gone missing but the concerned authorities were not taking any strict action for their recovery. He demanded that all missing persons should be recovered at the earliest.

Ameer Hassan, Niaz Kalani and others also spoke on the occasion.