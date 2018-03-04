Human rights minister congratulates PML-N backed senators

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu in his statements on Sunday congratulated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) backed Senate candidates on their victory in the Senate elections.

He said that Senate elections have proved that PML-N is the largest party of the country, and cannot be expelled from the hearts of the people through lies.

The minister said that newly-elected senators should utilize their energies to uphold the constitution, rule of law and try strengthening the democratic system to play their effective role in the legislative process. He said that the PML-N will sweep the 2018 general polls with more majority than in the 2013 elections.