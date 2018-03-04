ECP announces official results of 2018 Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday announced the official results of 2018 Senate elections.

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) backed candidates won the majority seats from Centre and Punjab, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won majority seats from Sindh and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won majority seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in election for fifty-two vacant seats.

PML-N won 15 seats, PPP won 12 seats, PTI won 6 seats, National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) clinched two seats each while Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F), Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League – Functional (PML-F) won one seat each.

Ten independent candidates also won in the Senate election. PML-N backed candidates won both Senate seats from the Centre.

Hidayatullah, Shamim Afridi, Hilalur Rehman and Mirza Muhammad Afridi were elected as senators on four FATA seats.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission directed the newly elected senators to submit details of their assets within five days in the office of the Returning Officer (RO).

According to a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission spokesman, the official result would not be declared of the senators who failed to submit the details within stipulated time.