Shehbaz felicitates newly-elected Senators of PML-N

Says Senators should utilise their energy for supremacy of constitution, strengthening democracy

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the PML-N-backed candidates for their victory in the Senate elections.

In his congratulatory message, the chief minister said that the newly-elected Senators should utilise their energy for the supremacy of the constitution, rule of law and strengthening of the democratic system. He also said that the Senators should play their effective role in the legislative process.

CM Shehbaz also expressed high hopes that the newly-elected senators would come up to the expectations.

“Results of the Senate elections have proved that the PML-N is the largest political party of the country and it lives in the hearts of the people,” said Shehbaz while adding that the PML-N could “not be expelled from the hearts of the people through lies”.

He also said the results of the Senate elections were “the writing on the wall” and the PML-N would sweep the 2018 general polls with a majority more than it had in the 2013 elections.

In a separate statement, Shehbaz said that those who had shown worst performance in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) were playing the politics of lies and baseless allegations. “Imran Khan Niazi is the founder of politics of lies in Pakistan, but he should know that no conspiracy could distract the people,” he added.

Shehbaz said the elements that were levelling baseless allegations were not well-wishers of the nation as they tried to obstruct development and progress at every stage. “But they faced humiliation and the truth has finally won,” he said.

The chief minister also said the opponents of the public development should know that the trick of their negative politics would fail because the people never gave attention to “hollow slogans and claims.”

“All development projects completed during our term have no match in terms of transparency and top quality, and we have set an example for others by saving billions of rupees in these projects,” he said and added that the development projects were completed in every part of the province and south Punjab had been given special importance.

He also said the people hated the politics of allegations and wanted prosperity and development.

“We consider public service our religious obligation and today Pakistan is more secure, peaceful, developed and strong than any time in the past,” the chief minister said and added that there was no other priority of the PML-N government other than progress and prosperity of the people.