Parliament should be given equal respect: Safdar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar on Friday said that all state institutions including the parliament should be given equal respect and importance.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people will vote for the ruling PML-N in the upcoming general elections to strengthen the parliament and put the country on the track of development.

Weakness in the political system could be addressed by empowering parliament and protecting the rights of common people, he added.

The PML-N leader said common people of the country are the democratic authority which should rule, he said adding that our party stands with democracy at this critical stage as it is the only way to steer the country out of challenges.

He further said that the government should complete its tenure that will give a strong message to the world that Pakistan is a stable democracy.

He maintained that Senate elections should be conducted through a direct voting while claiming that PML-N’s strength has not decreased nor has the respect for Nawaz Sharif after the latest Supreme Court verdict in Panama Papers case.