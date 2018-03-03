Pakistan should play role in ending bloodshed in Syria: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer (leader) Senator Siraj-ul-Haq on Friday called upon the government to seek the cooperation of Saudi Arabia and Turkey for ending the bloodshed in Syria.

Addressing a Friday congregation at Mansoora mosque, he said there were reports that people from Pakistan were also involved in the killing of the Syrians. He said it is the responsibility of the government to investigate the matter and if the reports were correct, ban them from going abroad.

Siraj said that Russia, with the support of Bashar-al-Asad, had massacred hundreds of thousands of Syrians. The JI chief said that Pakistan’s foreign policy is a complete failure as the country was recently grey-listed for allegedly supporting the terrorists. Even the country’s old friends, Saudi Arabia and China, did not support us, he said.

He said that the differences among the Muslim rulers and self-interests are the causes of division among the Ummah. The JI chief slated the foreign minister’s statement regarding the listing of the country among grey countries and termed it as highly irresponsible.

While criticising government’s move to increase the prices of petroleum products, he said that the situation in the field of education is at its worst as the country is spending Rs55000 on each child but the quality of education remains too low due to which the future of the youth is at stake.