No proposal under consideration to monitor Friday Sermons: Interior Ministry

7 hours ago BY APP

ISLAMABAD: An Interior Ministry spokesman said that no proposal was under consideration to monitor Friday sermons.

The spokesperson, however, clarified that a proposal was under consideration to constitute a consultative committee consisting of noted scholars to formulate rules and regulations for Friday sermons.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that in a meeting of scholars held on Friday, it was agreed to fully focus on character building and unity of nation and Ummah through the sermons.

