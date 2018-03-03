Nisar assures PM of his support in Senate polls

Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar on Friday assured Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that he will support the party in the Senate polls.

In a brief meeting with the premier at Parliament House, Nisar said he will attend the voting session for the Senate polls.

Earlier, Chaudhry Nisar skipped a lunch followed by a meeting organised by PM Abbasi.

He, however, did come to parliament and spent some time in the chambers of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

The PM had arranged the lunch in honour of PML-N lawmakers at parliament, which was to be followed by a meeting.