Mushahid, Junejo elected Senators from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Former minister for information and broadcasting Mushahid Hussain Syed and son of former prime minister Muhammad Khan Junejo, Asad Ali Khan Junejo, have been elected as Senators for Islamabad.

According to results, the candidates backed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) won the elections with a clear majority on one technocrat and one general seat.

According to details, Mushahid Hussain Syed secured 223 votes on technocrat seat while PPP candidate Raja Shakil Abbasi remained runner-up by securing 64 votes. Thirteen votes were rejected by the officials.

Asad Ali Khan Junejo was declared successful on the general seat of Islamabad by securing 214 votes. Raja Imran Ashraf of PPP got only 45 votes while Kanwal Shozef got 32 votes. Nine votes were rejected in this contest.

As many as 300 MNAs cast their votes on one seat each of general and technocrat from Islamabad. The election process was completed smoothly and implementation of the code of conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan was ensured.