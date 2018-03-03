Farooq Sattar accuses PPP of ‘habitual horse-trading’

Says PPP wooed MQM-P lawmakers to vote in Senate elections

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar Saturday alleged that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) indulged in horse-trading for their benefit as a hobby, and was trying to turn his party’s lawmakers over to its side.

Speaking at a press conference outside the Sindh Assembly, Sattar said that everyone could see the role that MQM had played in the province in the past 35 years, adding that his own specific role and services were there to see and assess.

“Nasir Shah of PPP is here and his leader is present as well and all the feudals should come and speak about how much money they have made, how much they have stolen, and how much taxes they have paid, and how much property they have accumulated,” the MQM-P leader said, adding that “they should take an oath and appear before the camera”.

He went on to say that he, along with all the lawmakers from his party were willing to appear before the camera. He demanded that those who are about to be appointed senators should also testify.

“This is because not only the FBR and the ECP, but also the media can begin their scrutiny in this matter.”

Sattar further said that before the country goes for the national election this year, a system for accountability should be put in place, even within political parties, in order to stop horse-trading and the buying and selling of political loyalties.

With reference to Saturday’s Senate election, the MQM-P leader said that members of his party had witnessed blatant and shameless attempts at horse-trading.

“Both our female and male MPAs were subjected to attempts of horse-trading. Some of them arrived at the assembly in the same car as two PPP MPAs and then went to cast their votes and were then sent on their way,” Sattar alleged. He further said that the Senate election and the MPAs had been made hostage and the lawmakers’ helplessness was being taken advantage of.

A visibly upset Sattar alleged that the election was turned into an auction where bids were made, which he strongly condemned. “I warn the PPP in their greed to get their senators elected, they have dug their own grave,” he declared.

“The way they have rigged the elections with horse-trading, I strongly condemn this and I am registering a protest with the ECP through the media and will also formally file a protest in writing, saying that this election was not fair, free and impartial and the ECP should take notice of this,” he urged.