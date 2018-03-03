CJP forms larger bench to revisit SC’s judgement halting PSM’s privatisation

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday formed a nine-member larger bench to revisit an earlier decision of the Supreme Court which halted the privatisation of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) in 2006 which will take up the matter on March 6.

During an earlier hearing of a case, the chief justice asked senior lawyer Khalid Anwar about his opinion regarding the SC’s 2006 judgment that had halted the privatisation of PSM. The counsel replied that it was ‘bad’ verdict.

On behalf of one respondent, the counsel had filed a fairly comprehensive review petition but it was dismissed in his absence as he was on general adjournment. Upon this, the CJP asked registrar office to place the file of the case before him.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gave the formal go-ahead for the privatisation of two major yet loss-making state-run entities — Pakistan International Airlines and the Pakistan Steel Mills — apparently on the pretext of ‘restructuring’.

He granted the related approval while presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) at the Prime Minister’s Office.