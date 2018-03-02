‘Trade wars are good’ says Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that “Trade wars are good” amid controversy over his announcement to enforce tariffs on steel and aluminium imported to the United States on Thursday.

“When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win. Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don’t trade anymore-we win big. It’s easy!” he tweeted.

US allies and trading partners Canada and the European Union have already expressed dismay at the decision and say they are preparing retaliatory measures. China, Brazil and Mexico have also stated that they evaluating if they would also do so as well.