Punjab CM falls ill, cancels all commitments for three days

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has fallen ill and has been advised by his doctors to observe complete rest for three days.

According to a Punjab government spokesperson, the CM he has cancelled all his meetings for three days.

Shehbaz was appointed as acting president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on February 27 after the Supreme Court’s (SC) February 21 verdict declaring that Nawaz could not head the PML-N as any person disqualified under Article 62 or 63 of the Constitution is barred from holding the position of ‘party head’.