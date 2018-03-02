Indonesian teenage claims to have laid two dozen eggs

GOWA: In a gross and surprising turn of events, a teenage boy from Gowa, Indonesia, has claimed to have laid 20 eggs in the past two years, reported The Daily Mail.

Akmal, from Gowa in the province of South Sulawesi Indonesia, baffled doctors when he laid an egg in front of them.

The teenager has been repeatedly hospitalised for his condition. He laid 18 eggs in the past two years and recently laid two eggs in front of doctors on February 22.

Doctors are puzzled by his condition, saying its ‘impossible’ for eggs to form inside the human body.

A spokesperson from the hospital said “our suspicion is that the eggs were deliberately shoved into Akmal’s rectum. But we did not see it directly.”

Akmal’s father Ruli denied the hospital’s claims saying, “he never swallowed eggs whole, why would he do that?”

When cracked open the eggs appear to be either all yoke or all white.

Ruli added, “in two years he laid 18 eggs and two today, so in total there have been 20. I cracked the first egg and its content was all yellow, no white.”

Doctors have quarantined the teenager to study his condition at Syekh Yusuf Hospital in Gowa.