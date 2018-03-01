Tax court likely in Sindh, says Mukesh Kumar Chawla

KARACHI: The Sindh Excise department will establish a taxation court to hold trials of tax defaulters.

This was stated by Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Thursday. Excise Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

Mukesh asked the taxes director to hire a suitable private accommodation on a rental basis for the establishment of a taxation court within the budgetary allocation, as per rules and policy. “The objective of establishing taxation court is to collect taxes from tax defaulters and to bring them under the law,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chawla has taken notice of the news that a few officials of his department have been identified for supplying drugs to gangs. He asked the concerned director to probe into the matter, unearth facts and furnish specific recommendations regarding the involvement of the officials named in the news.

He warned all the officers from indulging in illegal activities and said that a strict action would be taken against them because he was not going to see any malfunctioning in his department.