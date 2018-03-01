Pakistan ready for one-on-one talks with Afghan Taliban: Kh Asif

–FM says ‘some institutions’ portray their own interests as being in greater national interest and that ‘this habit will also be changed soon’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday extended support to Ashraf Ghani’s proposed political process in Afghanistan and said that Pakistan is ready for one-on-one talks with the Afghan Taliban.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday, at the second Kabul Process conference, offered recognition of the Taliban as a political group and asked the group to take part in peace talks “to save the country”.

Addressing a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) seminar, Asif stated, “The talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government are actually discussions between two political forces, and Pakistan will support it”.

“Pakistan is also ready for one-on-one mediation with the Afghan Taliban,” he added,

The foreign minister observed that “some institutions” portray their own interests as being in the greater national interest, and that “this habit will also be changed soon”.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan is currently going through a period of uncertainty but he is “completely certain that we will come out of it.”

The foreign minister pointed out that under the corridor project, special economic zones will be set up across the country which will benefit the investors.

He said that several coal-based power projects will be completed this year, while work on Gwadar airport will soon be started.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, said that both the private sector and the investors are now contributing to the CPEC.

PAKISTAN NOT TO GIVE SACRIFICES FOR US INTERESTS:

Khawaja Asif, speaking to media personnel, clarified that Pakistan will not sacrifice its interests for the sake of United States and that the US should review its policy if wants peace in the region.

He further asserted, “The effects of the 80s and the Musharraf era still exist, Pakistan will not make the same mistakes now and keep American interests above its own”.

Commenting on the US’ recent interest in Pak-India dialogue, Asif said, “The US can have an interest in Pak India discussions, but before that, it should create some balance in its South Asia policy.”

Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistan Army always gives a befitting response to Indian firing along Line of Control (LoC) adding that the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir were evident to the entire world.