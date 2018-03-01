Marriyum lambastes Imran for submitting ‘fake NoC’ in SC

RAWALPINDI: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, while addressing NA-56 youth social media convention here on Tuesday, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan submitted a fake no-objection certificate (NOC) in the Supreme Court (SC) for his Bani Gala house, even though he was declared honest by the Supreme Court (SC).

She said those who had hurled allegations against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for submitting fake documents, were now themselves submitting tampered documents in the court. She also said PML-N was up against a person who had cursed and attacked the parliament.

Further, Marriyum said that Nawaz Sharif had taken it upon himself to fight for the continuation of democracy and sanctity of the vote. She said that Maryam Nawaz was fighting the case of Nawaz on different social media platforms, adding she would be given a warm welcome on March 11 on her arrival in Rawalpindi.

She said that Imran Khan, who claimed that he would build a Metro Bus in Peshawar with a Rs 74 billion budget, could not even accomplish the task with Rs 100 billion because he lacked the required vision.

Moreover, the minister said that Shehbaz had made Punjab a model province, adding that reports compiled by international agencies ranked Punjab as number one in connection to a transparent development strategy.

Marriyum observed that Imran Khan, who was a darling of the apex court, was granted exemption from appearing in the court on his very first request, whereas, Nawaz was not allowed exemption from court attendance for visiting his ailing wife.

In conclusion, she said that PML-N would also win the upcoming general elections with a large majority and form the government to continue the journey of development with the same momentum.