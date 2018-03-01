Marriyum felicitates Hindu community on Holi

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, while felicitating the Hindu community on the festive occasion of Holi here on Thursday, said that entire Pakistan joined them in rejoicing the advent of the festival of lights, colours and spring.

She said that Islam enjoined its followers to respect the minorities, and they also had been guaranteed equal rights by the constitution.

The minister said that mutual tolerance, cultural diversity and national unity are the beautiful colours of the of Pakistan. She said that all the minorities, including Hindus, are rendering invaluable services for progress, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.