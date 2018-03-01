Indian shelling kills man in AJK’s Kotli district

RAWALPINDI: Indian border forces continued to violate the ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday, killing an elderly man in Kotli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, Indian shelling on civilian population started at about 7:30am, killing 70-year-old Nazeer Hussain Mughal in Dheri village. An official said that Indian troops were targeting educational institutions where elementary board exams were being held since Tuesday.

“Thursday’s exams were cancelled in most vulnerable schools due to the targeted shelling from across the divide,” he said.

According to reports, two people were injured by Indian shelling in Mali village of Barnala tehsil late on Wednesday night. They were identified as Muhammad Hanif, 40, and Muhammad Hussain, 40.

Cross-LoC shelling also took place in Battal sector of Poonch district from 8:15 am to 12:45 pm on Thursday, but no casualty was reported from there.

The latest casualties have brought the civilian death toll to at least 15 in the ongoing year, while another 64 have been injured, say officials.