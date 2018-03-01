French far-right leader under formal investigation over tweets on Islamic State

A French judge on Thursday put Marine Le Pen, the head of far right National Front party, under formal investigation for tweeting violent pictures of the Islamic State (IS), local media reported on Thursday.

By late 2015, the anti-immigration politician faced a preliminary investigation on charges of “circulating violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity.”

The eurosceptic leader, who made her entry for the first time to the National Assembly in last legislative race in June 2017, had lost parliamentary immunity a few months later for posting images of Islamic State executions on her tweeter account.

Under French laws, the offender for publishing violent images risks to be jailed for three years and pay a fine of 75,000 euros (92,542 U.S. dollar). (1 euro=1.223 U.S. dollars).