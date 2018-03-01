Four gunned down over old enmity in Kohat

PESHAWAR: Four persons were gunned down over old enmity in district Kohat’ Nawan Kalley on Thursday. Police arrested all four accused along with weapons used in the murder.

According to the details, four persons namely Bilal, Rauf, Shafiq and Ihsanullah were gunned down on Wednesday (yesterday) evening over old enmity in Ittehad Colony at Nawan Kalley situated on Hangu Road in Kohat.

The culprits, after committing the crime, managed to escape while the bodies of the deceased were shifted to Liquat Memorial Women and Children Hospital for the postmortem.

Soon after receiving the report of the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat ordered immediate arrest of the accused on which Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) City Raza Mohammad and Kohat Cantonment Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Ali along with heavy contingent of operational police and elite force reached the spot of the incident launched a search operation.

The police teams conducted raids in different areas and arrested all four accused identified as Qasim, Israr, Farooq and an Afghan national, Jan, and also recovered weapons used in the alleged murders including two Kalashnikovs, two pistols and hundreds of cartridges.

On the complaint of Abid Khan, brother of the one deceased Shafiq, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) of the incident against the accused persons.

The investigation team of the police also collected crucial forensic pieces of evidence from the crime scene and launched an investigation into the incident from different aspects.