FC seizes arms, ammunition in Balochistan raid

QUETTA: The Frontier Corps (FC) conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in various areas of Balochistan on Thursday, according to the army’s media wing and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including suicide jackets, RPG rockets, sub-machine guns, mines, explosives and detonators.

The operation was carried out in Kabu, Mustung, Sanjavi, Duki and Doiwad, Dera Bugti areas of the province as part of the ongoing Raddul Fasaad campaign.

On Wednesday, a similar operation was conducted on suspected terrorist hideouts in Chaman, Sibi, Uch and Kohlu areas of Balochistan.