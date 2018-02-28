WB approached to resolve water disputes under Indus Water Treaty, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The National Standing Committee on Water Resources was informed about the latest status of alleged construction of Kishan Ganga and Ratlay Hydel Projects by India.

The committee which met with Khalid Hussain Magsi in Chair was informed that Pakistan has approached the World Bank to resolve the mutual disputes between India and Pakistan with regards to Indus Water Treaty in the International Court of Arbitration rather than appointing neutral experts as it does not come under the jurisdiction of the later.

The Committee also discussed the reservations of some of the provinces over the distribution of water through Water Accord 1991.

The Committee expressed concern over the absence of Secretaries of Water & Irrigation Department of provinces and decided to discuss the said agenda in the next meeting with the direction to ensure presences of all the concerned Secretaries.

The Committee was briefly apprised about the budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the next financial year 2018-19. The Committee endorsed all the budgetary proposals of the Ministry and directed to complete their on-going projects on top priority basis. The meeting was attended by MNAs, Ch. Muhammad Tufail, Malik Ihtebar Khan, Lt. Col (Retd) Ghulam Rasul Sahi, Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar, Rana Muhammad Ishaq, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Nawab Ali Wassan, Junaid Akbar, Salim Rehman, Syed Waseem Hussain, Moulana Gohar Shah, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Mr. Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan and Syed Ghazi Ghulab Jamal and officials of the Ministry.