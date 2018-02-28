Terror bid foiled, two terrorists of banned outfit held with explosives

FAISALABAD: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a terror bid and arrested two terrorists of a banned out with explosives, arms and important documents on Tuesday.

Spokesman of CTD said that on an intelligence tip-off, an operation was conducted at Jhang Road near Fun-Dunya Park in Faisalabad.

During operation, two terrorists of a defunct organization identified as Rasool Muhammad and Anwar Khan hailing from Waziristan Agency were arrested.

Explosives, arms, ammunition and important documents were recovered from the possession of the nabbed terrorists who were planning to target government installations.

The detainees were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.